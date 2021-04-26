Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Up 7.5%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 64,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,895,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRNE shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.70.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after buying an additional 240,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 152,480 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 60,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,020,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 303,959 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.