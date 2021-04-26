Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

SHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.41.

Sotera Health stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

