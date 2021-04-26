South State (SSB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect South State to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect South State to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

South State stock opened at $83.16 on Monday. South State has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $454,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,012.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

