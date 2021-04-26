S&P Global (SPGI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI):

4/20/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $428.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $421.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $428.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $421.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $385.00 to $414.00.

4/1/2021 – S&P Global was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $402.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – S&P Global had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $407.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – S&P Global had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $407.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $383.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,151. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.07 and a 52 week high of $389.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.13. The company has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

