SPC Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $99.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of -273.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

