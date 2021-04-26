SPC Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

