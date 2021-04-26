SPC Financial Inc. Sells 496 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of PEP opened at $145.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.19 and a 200-day moving average of $140.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

