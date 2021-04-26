SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $30.79 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77.

