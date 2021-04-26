SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.19.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

