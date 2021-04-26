Spectris’ (SEPJF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SEPJF stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $45.57. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097. Spectris has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $47.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

