Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPOT. Atlantic Securities cut Spotify Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $297.48.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $284.11 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $136.62 and a one year high of $387.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

