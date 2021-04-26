Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.68. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.2% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 692,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $25.66. 101,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $28.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

