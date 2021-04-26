State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,563 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.49.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

