State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $817,000 Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Meredith worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meredith in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Meredith by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.26.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

