State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Maximus were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the third quarter valued at $932,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Maximus by 58.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMS stock opened at $93.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.25.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

