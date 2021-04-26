State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,215 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

NYSE KNX opened at $46.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

