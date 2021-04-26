State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,158 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The St. Joe by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The St. Joe stock opened at $43.85 on Monday. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 45,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,296,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $23,482,618.00. Insiders sold a total of 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191 over the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

