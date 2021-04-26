State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 756 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Olin were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Olin by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLN opened at $40.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

