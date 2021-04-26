Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 173,849 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after buying an additional 446,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after buying an additional 260,190 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 536,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after buying an additional 275,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $51.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $52.72.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

