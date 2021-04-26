Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $49.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $51.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 446,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after buying an additional 260,190 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 536,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after buying an additional 275,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

