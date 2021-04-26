Steel Dynamics (STLD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD):

4/21/2021 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $56.00 to $60.00.

4/20/2021 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

4/19/2021 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Steel Dynamics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/16/2021 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics for the first quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. The acquisitions of Heartland and United Steel Supply have boosted Steel Dynamics' shipping capabilities. Moreover, the buyout of Zimmer will support its raw material procurement strategy at its new Texas flat roll steel mill. The company is also expected to gain from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. It is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation.”

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $51.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $52.72.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 173,849 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 446,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after acquiring an additional 260,190 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 536,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 275,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

