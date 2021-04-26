STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s current price.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €36.73 ($43.21).

STM stock opened at €32.21 ($37.89) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.31.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

