Stoneridge (SRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Stoneridge has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.60-0.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.60-0.75 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $189.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.89 million. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $33.64 on Monday. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $913.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRI. CL King downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

