Strategic Wealth Designers Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 30.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in Visa by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 81,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Visa by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 63,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

V opened at $230.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.16. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.01 and a 1-year high of $231.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.