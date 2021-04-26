Substratum Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $5,310.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00064074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00062100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.64 or 0.00741070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00094330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.42 or 0.07377104 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

SUB is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars.

