Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SMMCF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.75 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $12.51 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

