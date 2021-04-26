Superior Group of Companies (SGC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $145.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.11 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $385.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.