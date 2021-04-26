SVB Financial Group to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $6.43 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.54 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.59.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $564.22 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.76 and a fifty-two week high of $585.25. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $510.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

