Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Upgraded to Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.79. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

