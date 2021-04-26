Syntropy (NOIA) Price Hits $0.75 on Exchanges

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $277.56 million and $4.29 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,119,987 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

