T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 54,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 59.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 620,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after acquiring an additional 84,021 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 42,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,774. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.35. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $183.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

