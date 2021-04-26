Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $176.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

