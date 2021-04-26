Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Investec raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.88. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

