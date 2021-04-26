Tatro Capital LLC Takes Position in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWEN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Broadwind by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth $1,695,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $5.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 million, a P/E ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 1.72. Broadwind, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BWEN. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

