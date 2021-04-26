TD Securities Raises Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$44.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$33.17 on Friday. Interfor has a one year low of C$6.52 and a one year high of C$35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interfor will post 3.5899999 EPS for the current year.

In other Interfor news, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,054,511.61. Also, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

