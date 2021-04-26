Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDOC opened at $182.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

