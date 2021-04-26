Teladoc Health (TDOC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $182.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.14. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $147.71 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.