Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,826 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353. 42.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TELL opened at $1.91 on Monday. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $738.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.