Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of THC stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

