TENT Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $364,975.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TENT has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.06 or 0.00419135 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00161782 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.00252035 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005562 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,739,620 coins and its circulating supply is 34,662,528 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay.

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

