TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at TD Securities

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close.

TGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

TGO stock traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. TeraGo has a twelve month low of C$5.11 and a twelve month high of C$7.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.56 million and a P/E ratio of -11.88.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TeraGo will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

