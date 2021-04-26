TerraKRW Market Capitalization Tops $44.86 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $44.86 million and approximately $28,285.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00061229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.31 or 0.00279683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.16 or 0.01008040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.70 or 0.00722455 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00025476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,293.10 or 0.99823924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,745,074,731 coins and its circulating supply is 50,744,345,623 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

