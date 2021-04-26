Terril Brothers Inc. Reduces Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Terril Brothers Inc. trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 13.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.07. 16,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,180. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

