Terril Brothers Inc. Takes $4.16 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 207,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises 1.1% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $18.30. 590,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,472,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

