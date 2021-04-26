Terry L. Blaker Boosts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Terry L. Blaker increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in FOX by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in FOX by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 51,551 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in FOX by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $38.41 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.24.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

