Terry L. Blaker Buys 479 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $149.04 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.22.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

