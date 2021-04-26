Terry L. Blaker Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Terry L. Blaker reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $195.20 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $127.65 and a one year high of $195.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.98.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

