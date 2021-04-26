Terry L. Blaker Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $230.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

