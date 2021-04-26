Terry L. Blaker Purchases 867 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Terry L. Blaker raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $254.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

