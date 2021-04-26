Terry L. Blaker Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $76.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $69.88. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

